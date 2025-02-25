 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: What ‘Feel-Good’ Eating Means to Today’s Shoppers

Progressive Grocer talks with food and flavor expert about a holistic approach and the impact of weight-loss medications
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Chef Mark
Culinary pro Mark Serice of Griffith Foods underscored the balance of permissible indulgence and functional attributes in foods.

As brands and grocers strive to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, a new report sheds some light on what consumers are looking for in consumable products. According to the Griffith Foods Food & Flavor Outlook 2025, a hallmark of 2025 lifestyles is “feel-good” eating that balances functional attributes with permissible indulgence for an overall improved quality of life.

This style of eating represents a move away from seesaw practices of the past, in which some foods were deemed off limits and others touted as trendy. Today’s consumers are trying to embrace the holistic approach, even as many are incorporating weight-loss medications into their lives to try to achieve their goals, the report affirms. 

“There are so many things going on right now, especially with the introduction of GLP-1s. There’s a little bit of everything,” Mark Serice, VP of global culinary for Griffith Foods, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview, noting that consumer are interested in foods that support the “feel-good” lifestyle that includes reducing fatigue, aging gracefully, managing weight and improving digestion.

Those simultaneous goals explain the ongoing clamor for protein, Serice added. “Protein seems to be king at the moment, and has additional feel-good balances that surround it,” he said. “There is more information out there about protein and as people look for better health and exercise, it goes hand in hand with recovery efforts, too.”

Also fueling the protein movement is the use of GLP-1 drugs. “One of the attributes of GLP-1s is that there is potential for muscle loss, and with that potential, the best way to prevent it is through weight training and high protein,” Serice explained.

While demand for high-quality protein is strong, there are also opportunities to promote different healthy grains. “Millet has high nutrient density and is a grain that we don’t always think about. Not only is it better for you, in terms of nutrient density, but you can also think about it is a more sustainable grain,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, on the permissible indulgence side, consumers recognize that if they can’t quite have their cake and eat it too, they can achieve balance by enjoying favorite foods in moderation and to a full extent. “One of the things we’ve been focusing on in culinary is elevating the ordinary – taking everyday things and making more than they are, like adding a topping like truffle flavor to a burger. Everyone wants to feel special, even with the most mundane,” he said.

Serice noted that feel-good factor includes nostalgic flavors. “A lot of it came up during COVID -- diving into your grandmother’s recipes. Also, today, it’s ‘What do grandmothers make in other parts of the world?’ and “What is that comfort I am seeking?’” he said. “You can see a lot of that in Instagram reels where people talk about what it was like to grow up where they did.” Adding flavors that unlock food memories or link to others’ appealing food memories can lead to winning products on shelf.

Indeed, Serice agreed that it is a dynamic time to be in food development and grocery. “Retail is an exciting segment right now, because of the prolific growth and because consumers expect so much from their grocers. People are not easting out quite as often and turning to ingredient product that are available at retail, so they can do it themselves,” he noted.

The full Food and Flavor Outlook report from Griffith Foods is available online and spotlights other facets of eating in 2025, including Asian fusion fare, tropical flavors and sweet-hot profiles.

