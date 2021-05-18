Everything Legendary Vegan Meat

Black-owned and -operated U.S. plant-based meat producer Everything Legendary has arrived in the grocery channel, with placement at Target and other supermarket banners. Already sold in select restaurants as a healthy menu selection at a premium price, the pea protein product is vegan, soy-free and non-GMO. Q1 2021 sales of Everything Legendary refrigerated vegan meats revealed the brand to be one of the top three plant-based meats distributed to buyers, and the brand is expecting even stronger growth after reports by The Good Food Institute and Plant Based Foods Association indicated that the U.S. plant-based food market more than doubled in 2020. An 8-ounce 2-pack of Everything Legendary Burgers retails for a suggested $6.99 while 12-ounce Everything Legendary Ground goes for a suggested $9.99.