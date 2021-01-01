Europe: Home of Cheese

Authentic European cheeses catch consumers’ eyes and satisfy their palates. About 70% of Austrian cheese producers are located in the Austrian Alps, using the same methods perfected over centuries and across generations to ensure the utmost consistency and quality. “Bergkäse”, which translates to mountain cheese, is at the heart of Austrian culture and includes several varieties known for a hard texture and a robust, often nutty flavor. Among these Alpine cheese varieties are Vorarlberbg Mountain Cheese and Tyrolean Pasture and Alpine Cheese.