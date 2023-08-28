Entenmann’s Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough Line

Long famous for its baked goods, Entenmann’s is expanding into another category with a refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough line, thanks to a deal brokered by Brand Central LLC, the exclusive licensing agency of Entenmann’s parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA. Inspired by Entenmann’s classic baked confections, the premium product line comes in Glazed Donut, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Cinnamon Toffee flavors, each formulated to produce soft, chewy cookies. A 14-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99. Earlier this year, the brand teamed with Sorrisa Group Inc. on a licensed line of ice cream sandwiches.