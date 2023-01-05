Entenmann’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Bimbo Bakeries USA and Sorrisa Group Inc. have teamed up to offer a line of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the famous flavors of the iconic 125-year-old Entenmann’s brand, with the deal brokered by Bimbo’s exclusive licensing agency, Brand Central LLC. The ice cream sandwiches based on Entenmann’s fan-favorite products come in Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel, and Glazed Cookie Donut varieties. Available at Walmart stores across the United States, the ice cream novelties have a suggested retail price of $4.77 per 13.52-fluid-ounce package of any variety.