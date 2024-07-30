Eggland’s Best Sous Vide Egg Rounds

According to Eggland’s Best, its recently rolled-out frozen Egg Rounds “combine flavor, nutrition and convenience in one sous-vide-style low-calorie patty.” Available in two popular flavors – Sausage & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese – the rounds can be enjoyed on their own, as a sandwich filler or even as a salad topper. The product is packed with 8 to 9 grams of protein and such essential vitamins as vitamins C, E and B12, while the sous-vide preparation method ensures a soft, fluffy texture even after the patties have been heated in the microwave. A 4-pack of either flavor retails for a suggested $5.99.