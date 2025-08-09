ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards Showcase Bold Strategies in CPG

Energy That Nourishes
For Karviva, winning the Buyer’s Choice Award validated a mission to merge ancient healing principles with modern nutrition. Founder Dr. Angela Zeng said: “Winning the ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award is both an honor and a powerful affirmation of the mission that drives our team every day: to bridge ancient healing wisdom with modern nutritional science through clean, functional beverages."
Karviva’s Energy Juices were inspired by Zeng’s personal and professional journey, as well as feedback from her teenage daughter.
“My daughter, Jacqueline, voiced frustration over energy drinks that made her feel jittery or foggy,” Zeng explained. “Together, we developed Karviva Energy Juices, blending plant-based nutrients, green coffee beans, adaptogens like ginseng, and mineral-rich sesame to deliver sustained energy without the crash.”
The brand’s approach breaks from the hyper-caffeinated norm. “Where others focus on intense stimulation, we focused on holistic energy support,” Zeng said. “We selected every ingredient for its functional purpose. … Unlike typical energy drinks, our juices offer clean-label transparency and support energy at the cellular level.”
Buyers have embraced both the product and the story behind it.
“They appreciate our doctor-formulated credibility, female-founder story, and whole food-based ingredients,” said Zeng. Parents have responded positively too, feeling comfortable letting teens and college students choose Karviva over traditional options.
Looking ahead, Karviva plans to expand into more national retailers and strengthen its e-commerce presence.
“This recognition energizes us to go even further,” Zeng noted. “We’re preparing new functional SKUs and seasonal campaigns tied to detox, recovery, and overall wellness.” Her advice to emerging brands: “Be authentic and mission-driven. … Don’t be afraid to challenge category norms, especially if you can back it with science, results, and a real personal story.”
Purpose Meets Performance
While Argires Snacks, BRĒZ, and Karviva offer very different products, their strategies reveal a shared blueprint for success: listen closely to consumers, invest in differentiation, and align brand identity with cultural and category shifts. For grocery executives, these brands show that meeting functional, emotional, and experiential shopper needs isn’t optional, it’s the foundation of sustainable growth.