ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards Showcase Bold Strategies in CPG

The ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards continue to recognize brands that go beyond meeting category expectations and instead redefine them.

This year’s honorees, Argires Snacks, BRĒZ and Karviva, operate in distinctly different spaces, but they share a commitment to bold innovation, category disruption and forging meaningful connections with retailers and consumers.

Outrageously Good Packaging and Flavor

For Argires Snacks, winning the Buyer’s Choice Award in the Creative Category was more than just an accolade. It was a turning point in how the 75-year-old brand shows up on shelf. President and CEO George Argires explained: “Winning the ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award for the Creative Category is an incredible honor for our team. It validates this new direction we’ve taken with our brand, one that reflects the same energy, long-time emphasis on bold flavors, and fun that our popcorn delivers in every bite.”

That “new direction” was the result of a collaboration with Pearl Resourcing, whose bold, disruptive packaging design caught the eyes of buyers and consumers alike. “At first, I told them I wanted something conservative and close to our current branding. I was worried we would lose our soul or roots,” Argires recalled. “Surprisingly, we were inspired and chose the most different design from our past roots. This new package visually expresses our bold delicious flavors, our love of fun, and rebellion for what is actually great tasting.”

The reformulation of the brand’s look comes alongside a continued focus on indulgent yet clean-label snacking, a growing consumer demand. “We’re tapping into a rising consumer trend: preferring indulgent snacks over average ones with a ‘cleaner’ ingredient profile,” Argires said.

New flavors launching this October include Outrageously Cheezy Cheddarcorn, Utterly Addictive Cheezy Cheddarcorn & Caramel Mix and Ridiculously Savory Triple Mix. Argires says the momentum from the award will help expand retail distribution.

“We’re actively pursuing new partnerships with regional and national retailers ... We’re just getting started. Argires Snacks has the momentum, mission, and product innovation to make 2025 and 2026 our biggest and best years yet.”