ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards Showcase Bold Strategies in CPG

Argires Snacks, BRĒZ and Karviva bring fresh thinking to indulgent snacking, functional drinking and holistic energy
Gina Acosta
The ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards continue to recognize brands that go beyond meeting category expectations and instead redefine them. 

This year’s honorees, Argires Snacks, BRĒZ and Karviva, operate in distinctly different spaces, but they share a commitment to bold innovation, category disruption and forging meaningful connections with retailers and consumers.

Outrageously Good Packaging and Flavor 

For Argires Snacks, winning the Buyer’s Choice Award in the Creative Category was more than just an accolade. It was a turning point in how the 75-year-old brand shows up on shelf. President and CEO George Argires explained: “Winning the ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award for the Creative Category is an incredible honor for our team. It validates this new direction we’ve taken with our brand, one that reflects the same energy, long-time emphasis on bold flavors, and fun that our popcorn delivers in every bite.”

That “new direction” was the result of a collaboration with Pearl Resourcing, whose bold, disruptive packaging design caught the eyes of buyers and consumers alike. “At first, I told them I wanted something conservative and close to our current branding. I was worried we would lose our soul or roots,” Argires recalled. “Surprisingly, we were inspired and chose the most different design from our past roots. This new package visually expresses our bold delicious flavors, our love of fun, and rebellion for what is actually great tasting.”

The reformulation of the brand’s look comes alongside a continued focus on indulgent yet clean-label snacking, a growing consumer demand. “We’re tapping into a rising consumer trend: preferring indulgent snacks over average ones with a ‘cleaner’ ingredient profile,” Argires said.

New flavors launching this October include Outrageously Cheezy Cheddarcorn, Utterly Addictive Cheezy Cheddarcorn & Caramel Mix and Ridiculously Savory Triple Mix. Argires says the momentum from the award will help expand retail distribution. 

“We’re actively pursuing new partnerships with regional and national retailers ... We’re just getting started. Argires Snacks has the momentum, mission, and product innovation to make 2025 and 2026 our biggest and best years yet.”

Functional Beverage Buzz

BRĒZ captured the “Trending” award, reflecting both its rapid rise and the market’s growing appetite for functional alcohol alternatives. Founder Aaron Nosbisch sees the honor as more than a trophy. 

“The ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards are a special win for the BRĒZ team as the recognition from buyers themselves, deeming the brand a ‘trendsetter,’ is a testament to our passion and our role in shaping the future of drinking.”

BRĒZ was born out of a cultural shift Nosbisch recognized early on. 

“More people were actively seeking alternatives, something new, as the sober-curious movement gained momentum,” he said. “I envisioned a different future for non-alcoholic beverages, one where people could still ‘feel good’ without the next-day consequences of drinking.”

The brand’s differentiator lies in its proprietary nano-emulsion technology, which delivers fast-acting effects from adaptogens like Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha and Reishi. “By reducing particle size, our adaptogens are absorbed more efficiently, supporting cognitive clarity, mood balance, and stress relief within minutes,” Nosbisch explained.

Flavor remains central to BRĒZ’s appeal. 

“Consumers consistently praise the taste, especially the bold elderflower notes found in many of our SKUs,” Nosbisch said. Among the lineup is FLOW, a THC/CBD-free tonic powered by Lion’s Mane, Cacao, and L-Theanine that delivers enhanced focus without overstimulation.

After operating as a direct-to-consumer brand, BRĒZ now partners with Sprouts, Wegmans, Raley’s, United, and Total Wine, among others. 

“Health and functionality are becoming top priorities for today’s consumers and BRĒZ is meeting that demand head-on,” Nosbisch noted. With seven new SKUs in the past six months and more on the way, the brand is poised to build on its award recognition with expanded distribution and marketing aimed at cementing its leadership in the functional beverage category.

Energy That Nourishes

For Karviva, winning the Buyer’s Choice Award validated a mission to merge ancient healing principles with modern nutrition. Founder Dr. Angela Zeng said: “Winning the ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award is both an honor and a powerful affirmation of the mission that drives our team every day: to bridge ancient healing wisdom with modern nutritional science through clean, functional beverages."

Karviva’s Energy Juices were inspired by Zeng’s personal and professional journey, as well as feedback from her teenage daughter. 

“My daughter, Jacqueline, voiced frustration over energy drinks that made her feel jittery or foggy,” Zeng explained. “Together, we developed Karviva Energy Juices, blending plant-based nutrients, green coffee beans, adaptogens like ginseng, and mineral-rich sesame to deliver sustained energy without the crash.”

The brand’s approach breaks from the hyper-caffeinated norm. “Where others focus on intense stimulation, we focused on holistic energy support,” Zeng said. “We selected every ingredient for its functional purpose. … Unlike typical energy drinks, our juices offer clean-label transparency and support energy at the cellular level.”

Buyers have embraced both the product and the story behind it. 

“They appreciate our doctor-formulated credibility, female-founder story, and whole food-based ingredients,” said Zeng. Parents have responded positively too, feeling comfortable letting teens and college students choose Karviva over traditional options.

Looking ahead, Karviva plans to expand into more national retailers and strengthen its e-commerce presence. 

“This recognition energizes us to go even further,” Zeng noted. “We’re preparing new functional SKUs and seasonal campaigns tied to detox, recovery, and overall wellness.” Her advice to emerging brands: “Be authentic and mission-driven. … Don’t be afraid to challenge category norms, especially if you can back it with science, results, and a real personal story.”

Purpose Meets Performance

While Argires Snacks, BRĒZ, and Karviva offer very different products, their strategies reveal a shared blueprint for success: listen closely to consumers, invest in differentiation, and align brand identity with cultural and category shifts. For grocery executives, these brands show that meeting functional, emotional, and experiential shopper needs isn’t optional, it’s the foundation of sustainable growth.

