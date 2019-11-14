Earth Fare Rolls Out Same-Day Pickup Via Instacart

As same-day grocery delivery and pickup increasingly become table stakes for supermarkets, natural and organic grocer Earth Fare has expanded its partnership with Instacart to introduce the latter service from select Asheville, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Florida stores, in addition to delivery in all of its markets. Customers will now be able purchase thousands of products from Earth Fare in as little as two hours via delivery or pickup.

“Our partnership with Instacart to provide our customers with a convenient pickup option, in addition to delivery, is one more way Earth Fare makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle,” noted Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of the Asheville-based grocer.

Customers can order online or with the Instacart mobile app. The process allows shoppers to choose grocery pickup or delivery, along with their preferred pickup or delivery time. If pickup is selected, Earth Fare associates will bring the customer’s groceries right to their car.

“Our expanded partnership with Earth Fare gives customers one more time-saving option when shopping for groceries,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart, which has joined forces with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 25,000 stores in more than 5,500 North American cities. “We know customers want choice, and we’re excited to now offer both pickup and delivery options to Earth Fare’s loyal customers.”

Instacart also recently teamed with New Seasons Market and Harps Food Stores to launch grocery pickup services, as well as with Aldi on beer and wine delivery, and with Raley's on grocery delivery.

One of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country, Earth Fare operates more than 50 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.