Harps Rolling Out Click-and-Collect Service

Harps Food Stores Inc. will offer grocery pickup via Instacart at select stores throughout its four-state marketing area, according to a published report on talkbusiness.net. The two companies have already teamed up to bring grocery delivery to more than 50 markets over the past year.

According to Springdale, Ark.-based Harps, it will introduce the service over the coming months. Customers will be able to order their groceries online or on the Instacart mobile app, choose a time and store location for pickup, and have their groceries brought right to their car by an associate.

An Instacart shopper will pick and pack the order to be picked up within the customer’s selected time frame — in as little time as one hour, or, for convenient scheduling, up to five days in advance. After checkout, customers will receive a text message instructing them where to park at the store for pickup.

“We are excited to expand into both delivery and click-and-collect services,” said Harps Vice President of Marketing David Ganoung. “We strive to continue to meet the needs of our valued customers by offering the convenience of both delivery and click and collect services.”

“Our expanded partnership with Harps Food gives customers one more time-saving option when shopping for groceries and household essentials,” noted Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We know that customers want choice, and we’re excited to offer both pickup and delivery options to Harps Food’s loyal customers.”

Harps operates more than 90 locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Instacart has joined forces with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers, among them Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada and Wegmans, to deliver from almost 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 North American cities.