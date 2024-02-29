Earth Fare Brings on Corporate Nutritionist

As a retailer that follows a food philosophy based on clean eating, Earth Fare is connecting its mission and its people by hiring a new in-house nutritionist. The grocer announced that it has appointed Rosanna Maffei to that position to help the business and its shoppers better navigate food choices.

In her role, she will work with Earth Fare team members and its vendors to offer grab-and-go offerings designed for specific nutritional needs. For example, she will collaborate with GenoPalate, a service that uses an at-home DNA kit to help people learn about the most nutritious foods for their genetic needs. Maffei will also curate recipes for shoppers who are looking to enhance their personal health and wellness.

She will leverage her unique background to help Earth Fare adhere to its unique food philosophy. A native of Rome, Italy, Maffei came to the United States as a Division 1 collegiate athlete while studying nutrition at Kansas State University. She earned a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics and recently worked with the Kansas State Athletics Program to help student athletes optimize their performance through nutrition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rosanna to the team as our very first in-house nutritionist,” said Laurie Aker, marketing director at Earth Fare. “Her passion for helping others become the best version of themselves aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting a holistic approach to health and wellness, and she will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to support our community in achieving their wellness goals."

Maffei said she is looking forward to this next phase in her own career journey. “I am guided by the belief that pursuing an active and healthy lifestyle will help you lead the happy and full life you deserve,” she remarked. “I’m thrilled to help Earth Fare shoppers find a balance between enjoying the flavors they love and prioritizing their health.”

Earth Fare operates 18 stores in seven Midwest and Southeast states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare has developed a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.