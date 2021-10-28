Dorothy Lane Market Coming to Greater Cincinnati Area

In a bold move into territory long held by Kroger, Dorothy Lane Market has revealed plans to open its first store in the greater Cincinnati area as part of a new $150 million-plus mixed-use planned community. The Mason, Ohio, store will be located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads, formerly the site of Western Row Golf Course.

Traditions Building & Development Group and the property owners, Western Row Land Developers, are co-developing the project, a 70-acre mixed-use development that will feature 80,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurants, including the independent gourmet grocer.

“Dorothy Lane Market will be a wonderful anchor for our new walkable community, which will create an exciting destination for upscale retail and restaurants, and the latest in lifestyle living opportunities,” noted Tom Humes, president of Cincinnati-based Traditions.

Dorothy Lane Market currently operates three locations in the Dayton, Ohio, area: Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro. “We’re very excited by the prospect of joining the Mason community,” said Norman Mayne, Dorothy Lane Market’s owner. “For over 70 years, we’ve been serving customers in Dayton, but also many who come to us from the greater Cincinnati area. We’ve been searching for years for the right place for a store there. We feel fortunate to have found this excellent location in Mason. It’s been great to work with the City of Mason and we already feel at home there.”

The development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk, and walking paths with a central green connecting Dorothy Lane Market, restaurants and retail shops to a boutique hotel and a community of up to 120 residences on the site, as well as to nearby communities. Once final agreements between all parties and all necessary planning commission, governmental and final Council approvals have been received, groundbreaking is slated to take place in 2022.

Established in 1948, Dorothy Lane Market offers high-quality meats and fish, local seasonal produce, and a scratch bakery producing such items as hearth-baked artisan bread. The retailer also offers Naples-style pizza, sushi, soups, grilled meats to order, and other prepared foods daily. Shoppers can peruse an extensive beer and wine selection, a curated selection of cheeses, specialty groceries from around the globe. Among Dorothy Lane’s signature foods is the famous Killer Brownie.

