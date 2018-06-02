Dorothy Lane Adds In-store Instagram Experience

Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) is taking social media and the in-store experience to the next level. The independent grocery chain has added digital signage that streams its Instagram feed to its Centerville, Ohio, location.

DLM has added SNS Wall, a media-rich digital signage by CIP Retail in Fairfield that integrates social media platforms into the brick-and-mortar shopping experience. “In addition to spotlighting our Instagram feed, we’re also experimenting with how to incorporate specific hashtags during special promotions; including integrating some user-generated content from DLM customers, as they’re incredibly savvy in how they showcase food from our stores on Instagram,” said Patrick Arnold, DLM vp of IT & marketing.

