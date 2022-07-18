DoorDash Kicks Off Summer Savings Program

DoorDash is upping its offers to members through a summer promotion expected to deliver more than $40 million in savings. Several grocery partners are included in the seasonal deals.

Kicking off July 21, the “Summer of DashPass” promotion includes a “Block Party” week from July 28-Aug. 3, through which customers can get $10 off one order from the service’s convenience-oriented DashMart with a minimum purchase of $20. During “Beach Week” from Aug. 4-10, members can score 40% off DoorDash orders from Albertsons Cos. with a minimum $40 purchase. A summer-themed “Road Trip" week from Aug. 11-17 includes 20% savings on unlimited grocery orders from DashMart, along with 25% off orders over $30 from CVS.

Rounding out the month, when vacations give way to back-to-school time, DoorDash is offering 30% off orders exceeding $40 from Grocery Outlet and 20% off all other grocery orders over $40 to help shoppers stock up on essentials as classes resume.

To entice new members, DoorDash is offering 50% off inaugural orders to those who sign up for the membership program. During the Summer of DashPass, shoppers who sign up for the annual plan will pay $59 for the year instead of the usual $96 annual fee.

“DoorDash provides access to the best in your neighborhood and a DashPass membership unlocks that access at the most affordable price. During last year’s Summer of DashPass event, DashPass members saved over $4 million on deals and we’re proud to partner with national and local businesses to provide access to more than $40 million in exclusive savings this year,” said Christopher Payne, president of the San Francisco-headquartered DoorDash. “Our largest Summer of DashPass yet will bring even more value to our members to save on essential items from groceries to school supplies and beyond."

