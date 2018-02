Don Lee Farms has introduced Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers, which “bleed” organic beet juice and sizzle on the grill just like beef due to their organic vegetable-based fats. The refrigerated raw burgers, made from beans and seeds, are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. They also are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. Consumers can fully cook on a grill or skillet to 165 degrees, and enjoy.