Dollar Tree Prepares to Rebuild Oklahoma Distribution Center

Facility in Marietta was destroyed by a tornado last year
Emily Crowe
Dollar Tree is returning to the Marietta, Okla., community with a new and improved distribution center.

Following the destruction of many of its Marietta, Okla., structures by a tornado in April 2024, Dollar Tree Inc. has unveiled plans to rebuild a new, enhanced distribution center in the city. The 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027.

The new distribution center will have the capacity to serve 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest, and will be temperature-controlled with a high level of mechanization, while also featuring high-speed sortation that is designed to improve overall efficiency.

“We are thrilled to announce our return to Marietta,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar Tree EVP and chief supply chain officer. “This region and the Marietta community are critically important in our supply chain network and will be essential to our future growth. We’re proud of the role we’ve played in the greater Marietta community, and we hope to welcome back many associates, bringing the Dollar Tree spirit back to the area.”

“Dollar Tree returning means so much to us,” added Marietta Mayor Destry Rushing. “They have done so much for our community, extending their impact by supporting and uplifting the people of Marietta.”

The value retailer has been busy as of late, just last month selling off its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. Dollar Tree reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC will partner to acquire the business segment.

In the first half of fiscal year 2024, Dollar Tree revealed the closure of 600 Family Dollar stores, and shortly thereafter undertook a formal review of strategic alternatives for its banner. The Dollar Tree leadership team and board of directors determined that a sale of Family Dollar best unlocks value for Dollar Tree shareholders and positions Family Dollar for future success.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores include the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

