Dollar Tree Prepares to Rebuild Oklahoma Distribution Center
The value retailer has been busy as of late, just last month selling off its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. Dollar Tree reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC will partner to acquire the business segment.
In the first half of fiscal year 2024, Dollar Tree revealed the closure of 600 Family Dollar stores, and shortly thereafter undertook a formal review of strategic alternatives for its banner. The Dollar Tree leadership team and board of directors determined that a sale of Family Dollar best unlocks value for Dollar Tree shareholders and positions Family Dollar for future success.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores include the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.