Dollar Tree Prepares to Rebuild Oklahoma Distribution Center

Following the destruction of many of its Marietta, Okla., structures by a tornado in April 2024, Dollar Tree Inc. has unveiled plans to rebuild a new, enhanced distribution center in the city. The 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027.

The new distribution center will have the capacity to serve 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest, and will be temperature-controlled with a high level of mechanization, while also featuring high-speed sortation that is designed to improve overall efficiency.

“We are thrilled to announce our return to Marietta,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar Tree EVP and chief supply chain officer. “This region and the Marietta community are critically important in our supply chain network and will be essential to our future growth. We’re proud of the role we’ve played in the greater Marietta community, and we hope to welcome back many associates, bringing the Dollar Tree spirit back to the area.”

“Dollar Tree returning means so much to us,” added Marietta Mayor Destry Rushing. “They have done so much for our community, extending their impact by supporting and uplifting the people of Marietta.”