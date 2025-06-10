 Skip to main content

Dollar General Promotes, Hires 6 Executives

Appointments span finance, store ops, legal, strategy and IT departments
Dollar General has just promoted or hired six leaders in its organization.

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) has revealed the promotion of six leaders in its finance, store operations, legal, strategy and information technology departments. 

Lee Carlisle is now SVP, controller. In this role, Carlisle will oversee operational accounting for the company, providing direction, technical guidance and leadership in support of DG’s financial statements and reporting efforts. Carlisle joined DG in 2002 as assistant controller before being promoted to VP, assistant controller in 2012.

Nick Snow is now SVP, decision science and analytics. In this position, he will continue to oversee reporting and analytics across store operations, merchandising and marketing, in addition to data science for DG’s media network and digital initiatives. Snow joined the company in 2012 as director, store operations reporting and analytics, and since that time he’s held roles of increasing responsibility in merchandise operations and pricing analytics and decision science.

Barbara Springer is now SVP, treasurer. As well as continuing to lead the company’s treasury function, Springer’s responsibilities have expanded to include leadership of DG’s procurement team. More than 25 years ago, she joined the company as assistant treasurer, and her last role before her recent promotion was VP, treasurer. Springer is also a Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Jeff Caples is now division VP, store operations, in which role he will lead more than 2,000 stores in the Southeast. Caples has more than 27 years of operational retail expertise in maintaining store standards and developing top talent. He  joined Dollar General in 2023 as regional director and was recently senior director of field operations, overseeing operations and training new field leaders.

Angie Negron-Nieves has joined the company as VP, internal audit. In her new role, Nieves is responsible for the oversight and maintenance of DG’s objective assurance to enhance its business practices; this includes measuring, evaluating and recommending changes to effectively mitigate risks and maintain strong governance. She brings more than 21 years of audit and compliance experience to this position, having held roles of increasing responsibility for retail, cosmetic and financial consulting companies.

Christy O’Neal is now VP, portfolio, planning and strategy. In this role, O’Neal will drive strategic innovation, continuity and transformation for DG’s information technology (IT) team. She joined the company in 2003 as a senior program analyst and has since been a leader in deploying technology to deliver superior service to DG’s customers, including in her most recent role of senior director, portfolio, planning and strategy.

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

