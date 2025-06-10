Dollar General Promotes, Hires 6 Executives

Dollar General has just promoted or hired six leaders in its organization.

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) has revealed the promotion of six leaders in its finance, store operations, legal, strategy and information technology departments.

Lee Carlisle is now SVP, controller. In this role, Carlisle will oversee operational accounting for the company, providing direction, technical guidance and leadership in support of DG’s financial statements and reporting efforts. Carlisle joined DG in 2002 as assistant controller before being promoted to VP, assistant controller in 2012.

Nick Snow is now SVP, decision science and analytics. In this position, he will continue to oversee reporting and analytics across store operations, merchandising and marketing, in addition to data science for DG’s media network and digital initiatives. Snow joined the company in 2012 as director, store operations reporting and analytics, and since that time he’s held roles of increasing responsibility in merchandise operations and pricing analytics and decision science.

Barbara Springer is now SVP, treasurer. As well as continuing to lead the company’s treasury function, Springer’s responsibilities have expanded to include leadership of DG’s procurement team. More than 25 years ago, she joined the company as assistant treasurer, and her last role before her recent promotion was VP, treasurer. Springer is also a Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

