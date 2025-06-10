Dollar General Promotes, Hires 6 Executives
Jeff Caples is now division VP, store operations, in which role he will lead more than 2,000 stores in the Southeast. Caples has more than 27 years of operational retail expertise in maintaining store standards and developing top talent. He joined Dollar General in 2023 as regional director and was recently senior director of field operations, overseeing operations and training new field leaders.
Angie Negron-Nieves has joined the company as VP, internal audit. In her new role, Nieves is responsible for the oversight and maintenance of DG’s objective assurance to enhance its business practices; this includes measuring, evaluating and recommending changes to effectively mitigate risks and maintain strong governance. She brings more than 21 years of audit and compliance experience to this position, having held roles of increasing responsibility for retail, cosmetic and financial consulting companies.
Christy O’Neal is now VP, portfolio, planning and strategy. In this role, O’Neal will drive strategic innovation, continuity and transformation for DG’s information technology (IT) team. She joined the company in 2003 as a senior program analyst and has since been a leader in deploying technology to deliver superior service to DG’s customers, including in her most recent role of senior director, portfolio, planning and strategy.
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.