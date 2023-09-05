Dollar General Promotes 4 Officers

In the wake of Rod West’s promotion to VP of global supply chain, Dollar General has made four leadership appointments.

Jeff Vaughan has been promoted to SVP, inventory and demand management. In this role, Vaughan will oversee essential inventory management functions across the organization, among them demand planning, product fulfillment and demand management. Most recently he was VP, division merchandise manager, in which capacity he led the candy, snacks, beverages, beer, wine and tobacco categories. Vaughan joined Dollar General in 2012 and since that time has held roles of increasing responsibility, including demand chain management analyst, senior buyer and senior director of merchandising.

Pooh Vichidvongsa has been named VP, division merchandise manager of health and beauty. Vichidvongsa joined Dollar General in 2008 as a pricing analyst and has steadily risen through the ranks, most recently leading the home division and holiday events categories as VP, division merchandise manager. In that role, she was responsible for initiatives and product development within non-consumables (NCI) and played a key role in the creation and rollout of NCI, with the goal of refreshing general merchandise and improving the customer shopping experience.

Matthew Belcher has become VP, division merchandise manager, overseeing candy, snacks and tobacco categories. His most recent role was senior director of merchandising. Belcher brings more than 17 years of retail merchandising experience to his latest position. He joined Dollar General in 2010 as a merchandising assistant and has held roles of increasing responsibility during his 13 years with the company.

Doug Pace is now VP, financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Pace has led FP&A at Dollar General since 2021 and was instrumental in building the company’s long-term growth model, developing the FP&A team and collaborating closely with business partners to enhance profitability. He brought to Dollar General more than a decade of experience and expertise in investment banking, strategic analysis and financial planning when he joined the team in 2017 as senior manager, strategy and corporate development, and then took on roles of increasing responsibility.

As of Aug. 4, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,488 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.