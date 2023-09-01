Dollar General’s Rod West Promoted to EVP of Global Supply Chain

National discount chain Dollar General has promoted Rod West to EVP of global supply chain, effective Sept. 1. West will lead the company’s distribution center operations, transportation, supply chain modernization and its private fleet. West was most recently Dollar General’s SVP of distribution.

West joined Dollar General in 2005 as VP of process improvement and led supply chain, finance, merchandising, marketing and store operations initiatives during the past 18 years. Notably, he was VP of perishables growth and development from 2019 to 2021, in which role he strategically led the DG Fresh initiative from ideation to full implementation.

Prior to joining Dollar General, West held roles of increasing responsibility within the retail and consumer products consulting practice at Kurt Salmon Associates. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Clark Atlanta University and from Georgia Tech, as well as an MBA from the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University. Additionally, West serves on the board of directors for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and is a former executive sponsor of the company’s African American Employee Resource Group.

“Rod is an outstanding leader who will continue driving Dollar General forward through his considerable internal knowledge and experience on our supply chain team,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s CEO. “I am confident his leadership and expertise will further benefit Dollar General’s business, customers and communities.”

Dollar General’s DG Distribution network consists of 31 distribution centers, which employ more than 15,000 individuals.

The company revealed West’s promotion amid sharing a mixed bag of financial results for its second quarter, which was punctuated by a net sales increase of 3.9% to $9.8 billion over Q2 last year, and a same-store sales decrease of 0.1%. Operating profit also decreased 24.2% to $692.3 million, and diluted earnings per share decreased 28.5% to $2.13.

“While we are not satisfied with our overall financial results, we made significant progress in the second quarter improving execution in our supply chain and our stores, as well as reducing our inventory growth rate and further strengthening our price position,” said Owen.

As of Aug. 4, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,488 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.