Dollar General Opens 1st Dual Distribution Center

As part of its nationwide supply chain expansion plans, Dollar General has opened its first ground-up dual distribution center combining the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain functionalities. The new facility in Blair, Neb., measures roughly 1 million square feet and will support more than 1,000 Dollar General stores at full capacity.

Last month, the company said it was accelerating its Food First strategy by investing heavily in store brands. The Food First initiative is a broader strategy to provide customers with healthier options, including more fresh food.

Dollar General also plans to build a 170,000-square-foot DG Fresh facility in New York to complement the company’s traditional distribution center that opened in 2019. The retailer currently plans to close on the property by fall 2023 and begin construction in 2024.

Meanwhile, in Nebraska, the new Blair facility represents an approximately $140 million investment in Washington County. It is expected to create more than 400 new career opportunities.

“Today’s celebration not only marks another growth milestone for our global supply chain teams, but also reflects our continued investments in Nebraska,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s CEO. “On behalf of the entire Dollar General team, we are grateful for continued partnerships and support from state, regional and local teams, particularly from Gov. Jim Pillen, the Gateway Development Corp. and the city of Blair. We are confident this project will enable us to better serve our customers, provide our employees with career opportunities, and foster a longstanding, positive relationship with the Blair community.”

Currently, Dollar General employs more than 1,700 Nebraskans across its store and distribution center presence.

“Congratulations to Dollar General on the grand opening of its innovative distribution center in Blair,” said Pillen. “Nebraska’s hard-working people, central location and quality roads make our state a great hub for companies moving their products across America.”

To celebrate the grand opening of the new Blair facility, Dollar General made a donation to Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph’s Coat.

As of May 5, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.