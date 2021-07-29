Dollar General Appoints SVP of Store Ops

Dollar General Corp. has promoted retail industry veteran Sanja Krajnovic to the position of SVP of store operations. Having joined the company in 2020 as divisional VP, leading store operations for about 2,400 stores in the Midwest, Krajnovic will now head operations for around half of the retailer’s stores.

The executive “has made an immediate impact by building cross-functional partnerships throughout the business, including store operations, supply chain, merchandising and others,” noted Steve Sunderland, Dollar General’s EVP of store operations. “In addition to Sanja’s ability to think strategically while staying focused on execution, her commitment to and passion for team development will further the company’s employee engagement efforts, support our track record of internal promotions and facilitate an environment for employee career growth. We look forward to seeing Sanja’s contributions to our store teams and congratulate her on the promotion.”

Before coming to Dollar General, Krajnovic held positions of increasing responsibility at Target Corp. for 24 years, most recently as group VP, global supply chain and logistics, in which capacity, she delivered operational excellence across multi-site functions in retail operations, food, global supply chain and logistics.

Just ahead of the news of Krajnovic’s promotion, Dollar General opened its first two stores providing the combined offerings of a DG Market and pOpshelf, in the Nashville, Tenn., area, and revealed it would sell produce in up to 10,000 of its stores over the next several years, up from 1,300 locations currently, among other moves.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 17,426 stores in 46 states, employing about 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target is No. 6 on The PG 100, with nearly 1,900 locations.