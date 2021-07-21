Dollar General Opens 2nd Kentucky Distribution Center

Representing an investment of approximately $65 million in Boone County, Ky., Dollar General opened the Walton distribution center on July 20. At full capacity, the new facility will support more than 800 stores and is expected to create 300 new distribution and private fleet career opportunities.

“We are excited to celebrate our Walton distribution center grand opening and to continue supporting Kentucky communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Dollar General’s roots run deep in the commonwealth, and we are grateful for the partnership from state and local teams, including Gov. Andy Beshear, the Northern Kentucky Economic Development, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the City of Walton and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helped us further invest in the state. We look forward to welcoming new employees into the Dollar General family and being a longstanding business partner in the Boone County community.”

Dollar General’s presence in the Bluegrass State now includes two distribution centers, nearly 640 stores and a growing private fleet in Walton that collectively employ approximately 6,000 Kentuckians. The retailer is also in the final construction phases on a 160,000-square-foot DG Fresh facility in Bowling Green, Ky.

“Dollar General’s decision to add new operations in our state highlights Kentucky’s key location for the distribution and logistics industry, a sector seeing supercharged demand as we sprint out of this pandemic,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at the Walton facility's grand opening. “My congratulations to Dollar General and the many people who worked to make today’s announcement possible. As our economy accelerates, we look forward to seeing this facility at full scale and the company’s eight-decade partnership with Kentucky continue to flourish.”

To demonstrate Dollar General’s commitment to the Walton community and its mission of Serving Others, the retailer presented a $10,000 donation to Walton-Verona Independent Schools to support local literacy and education initiatives.

Meanwhile, America's fastest-growing food retailer has set an ambitious goal of opening 1,050 new stores in its 2021 fiscal year. As a result, Dollar General is currently on a major hiring blitz, planning to bring on 50,000 or so employees ahead of Labor Day, including positions in its distribution centers.

Dollar General’s other traditional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Fla.; Amsterdam, N.Y.; Ardmore, Okla.; Bessemer, Ala.; Bethel, Pa.; Fulton, Mo.; Indianola, Miss.; Jackson, Ga.; Janesville, Wis.; Jonesville, S.C.; Lebec, Calif.; Longview, Texas; Marion, Ind.; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Ky.; South Boston, Va.; and Zanesville, Ohio.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 17,426 stores in 46 states, employing about 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.