Dole Food Co. is introducing what is said to be the industry’s first line of seasoned coleslaw kits, with unique flavors such as Mango Sriracha, BBQ and Sweet Apple dressings, as well as zesty Fiesta Lime Vinaigrette. Dole Slawesome Cole Slaw Kits are made up of a carrot-and-cabbage base that's said to be a suitable source of vitamins A and C. Each of its four varieties is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per bag.