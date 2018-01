Nissin Cup Noodles is partnering with game maker Square Enix in anticipation of what is claimed to be one of 2018's biggest video game launches, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Specially marked and packaged Nissin Cup Noodles will offer gamers an exclusive download code instrumental to the game, with every purchase. The promotion starts Jan. 30, and the noodles sell for a suggested 50 cents per 2.25-ounce cup or $1 per three-pack of the cups.