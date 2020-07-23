Digital Adoption to Cripple Print Promotions

The shift toward digital promotions was well established and the trend line was clear at the start of the year. However, when COVID-19 happened, it caused short-term disruption in CPG and retailer promotions while simultaneously helping to accelerate longer-term digital trends. As the outbreak of COVID-19 turned into a national emergency and pantry loading occurred, many brands curtailed promotions because they weren’t needed to grow sales, and shoppers were likely to be disappointed if promoted items weren’t available and out-of-stock levels were high. Also, retailers were looking to limit store traffic.

The combination of those factors caused an interruption in promotions, but also caused a massive shift in consumer behavior, with more shoppers now digitally engaged. Customers who were already e-commerce users became even bigger digital fans, while others, eager to avoid setting foot in physical stores, became e-commerce customers for the first time. As they did so, they entered the digital food retailing universe, where they comprise a new type of audience that retailers provide access to via media platform.

As more shoppers enter the digital fold, it means that CPGs and retailers can be more precise in targeting than was ever possible with print FSIs and circulars, which Boal defines as separate vehicles, although sometimes the terms are used interchangeably. For example, according to Boal, the FSI is typically delivered through a newspaper or mail delivery and really comprises direct-response national and regional couponing, while the circular is a vehicle that features manufacturer discounts for specific products negotiated with retailers.

“Both of those vehicles are on their way out,” Boal maintains. “The circular is moving more slowly than the FSI because so much of merchandising is dependent on that. And so while Quotient offers digital platform solutions for both of those, I believe the first thing to go will be the FSI.”

More Change Ahead

Regardless of the time frame in which the shift to all digital occurs, it has the potential to benefit smaller brands that may have lacked marketing budgets to participate in FSI or circular programs. Some of these smaller brands may have been purchased by consumers for the first time during the pandemic pantry-loading period in March and April, when shoppers discovered that their preferred brands weren’t available. Smaller brands that filled the void now have the digital means to drive repeat purchase and become preferred brands.

“We have about 600 second-, third- and fourth-tier brands on our platform portfolio, and those brands are looking to stay top of mind with digital in a way that analog can’t,” Boal says. “They don’t have the budgets, and they also have cash-flow concerns because they’re also cranking up their supply chains. So we bring those brands to a retailer as a set and say, ‘Here’s an opportunity for all of these brands to participate in the retail system, where they never had that opportunity before.’”

While Boal has a dim view of the future of printed promotional vehicles, he has a different view of the physical and digital retail world, where, he contends, mixed-mode shopping is going to be the new normal.