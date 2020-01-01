Press enter to search
Diamond of California Chocolate Nut Pie Crust

Diamond of California Chocolate Nut Pie Crust

Diamond of California Chocolate Nut Pie Crust

Building on its 2019 launch of ready-to-use nut pie crusts -- the first first crusts on the market made with low-carb nuts and simple kitchen pantry ingredients -- century-old brand Diamond of California has now unveiled a chocolate version ideal for holiday baking. The Chocolate Nut Pie Crust is made with a blend of walnuts and pecans, as well as real cocoa to provide a rich chocolatey taste. Along with the two original varieties and this latest offering, an additional limited-edition flavor will also be available at select stores nationwide for the upcoming holiday season. A 6-inch crust retails for a suggested $3.99.

 

