Diamond of California Chocolate Nut Pie Crust

Building on its 2019 launch of ready-to-use nut pie crusts -- the first first crusts on the market made with low-carb nuts and simple kitchen pantry ingredients -- century-old brand Diamond of California has now unveiled a chocolate version ideal for holiday baking. The Chocolate Nut Pie Crust is made with a blend of walnuts and pecans, as well as real cocoa to provide a rich chocolatey taste. Along with the two original varieties and this latest offering, an additional limited-edition flavor will also be available at select stores nationwide for the upcoming holiday season. A 6-inch crust retails for a suggested $3.99.