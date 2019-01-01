Press enter to search
Diamond of California Nut Pie Crusts

Diamond of California Nut Pie Crusts

Diamond of California Nut Pie Crusts

Century-old producer of  specialty nuts Diamond of California has introduced what the company says is the first ready-to-use nut pie crusts available on grocery shelves nationwide, as well as the category’s first-ever crusts made with farm-grown tree nuts instead of pressed cookie crumbs. Diamond’s recipe pulses pecans or walnuts into a fine powder for a moist, crumbly, flavor-packed crust containing a minimal amount of natural, nutritious ingredients, chief among them nuts. The walnut crust is chewy, bold and rich in flavor, and adds a layer of crunch to any filling, while the pecan crust is naturally buttery and slightly sweet, lending a caramel-like flavor to any pie. Either 6-inch crust retails for a suggested $3.99.

 

