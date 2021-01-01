Del Monte Homestyle Guacamole

Fresh-cut fruit and vegetable marketer and distributor Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. has relaunched its Homestyle Guacamole in a variety of innovative flavors. Revamped to bring fresher taste and flavor to consumers, the non-GMO guacamole is made with 100 percent fresh Hass avocados and now comes in four unique varieties: Jalapeño & Tomato, Classic Lime & Garlic, Mango & Lime, and Black Bean & Corn. Featuring resealable lids to boost shelf life and fresh flavor, all Homestyle Guacamole package varieties are available in 8-ounce trays retailing for a suggested retail price range of $3.49 to $3.99.