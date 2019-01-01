Del Monte Better Break Line

Inspired by the growing desire among Millennials to incorporate more produce during lunch, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. is introducing the Better Break convenience line to provide busy consumers with on-the-go prepared meals. Based on fresh vegetables and containing 130 calories or under per serving, the microwaveable meals are ready in just three minutes. The chef-inspired varieties, offering 4 grams of protein per serving, are Spicy Pomodoro, made with kohlrabi linguine and chunky, spicy chipotle pepper tomato sauce; Zesty Green Chile, with kohlrabi, cauliflower, kale, chickpea and bell peppers tossed in a tangy green chile sauce; and Summer Corn, with cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potato, kale, and corn sauce with roasted corn and bell pepper. A 7-ounce heat-and-eat, microwave-safe, BPA-free bowl retails for a suggested $3.99.