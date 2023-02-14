Plant-based chicken brand Daring has introduced another flavor to its lineup: Daring Teriyaki Plant Chicken Pieces. The sweet, savory, tender pieces add rich notes of garlic and ginger to any dish calling for teriyaki chicken. They’re also gluten-free and non-GMO, with 13 grams of protein, 130 calories and 5 grams of fiber per serving. This latest flavor can serve as a nutritious snack on its own or added to salads, bowls, wraps and more. Retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 8-ounce package, the Teriyaki pieces join a brand lineup that includes Original Plant Chicken Pieces, Cajun Plant Chicken Pieces, Lemon & Herb Plant Chicken Pieces, Breaded Plant Chicken Pieces, and Fresh Plant Chicken Tenders.