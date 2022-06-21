Plant-based chicken brand Daring has introduced Plant Chicken Tenders, which offer consumers an easy way to add plant-based chicken to their diets. The product is similar to Daring’s existing Original Plant Chicken Pieces, but larger in size and sold fresh rather than frozen. Plant Chicken Tenders are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and low in fat and high in protein; offer a good source of fiber; and have zero cholesterol. Daring Plant Chicken Tenders are available in the refrigerated section alongside animal-based meat – the first of the brand’s products to be merchandised this way – at 400 retailers and sold at a suggested price of $6.99 per 8-ounce package.