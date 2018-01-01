Dang Foods Keto-Certified Bars

Dang Foods has launched a line of plant-based bars made from minimal, nutrient-dense ingredients, including a combination of smooth almond butter, cocoa butter, coconut, complete pea protein, sunflower seeds and chia seeds. Each bar is packed with up to 10 grams of clean protein, 15 grams of fat, 4 to 5 grams of net carbohydrates and no added sugar. The keto-certified bars are vegan and gluten-free, offering nourishment for various lifestyles. Available in three flavor varieties: Almond Vanilla, Lemon Matcha and Chocolate Sea Salt, Dang Bars contain approximately 70 percent calories from fat, 20 percent from protein, and 10 percent from net carbs. The intentional ingredients and unique multicultural flavor profiles make them a suitable source of sustained energy without a sugar crash.