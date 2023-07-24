CVS Expands Personal Care Line to Be Accessible for Disability Community

CVS Pharmacy is expanding its one+other assortment with the addition of several new personal care tools the retailer said were designed to meet the individual needs of its customers.

Designed by lived experience in collaboration with members of the disability community, the Universal Tools collection features six universally comfortable to use self-care tools, including:

Rounded Tip Scissors ($14.99)

Nail Nipper + Catcher ($16.99)

Slant Tweezer ($9.99)

Half Jaw Cuticle Nipper ($16.99)

Nail Clipper + Catcher ($9.99)

Pumice Stone ($6.49)

The tools include inclusive features such as wide, open handles and non-slip, easy-to-grip silicone patterns that are uniquely textured to distinguish from other tools, making self-care more accessible to people with certain disabilities.

"We know that it's not enough to just stand for inclusivity and diversity – it needs to be seen through the products and services we are providing," said Andrea Harrison, VP of merchandising for beauty and personal care, CVS Health. "The introduction of the Universal Tools collection ladders back to our continued efforts to make self-care solutions more inclusive for all of our consumers."

In January 2023, CVS Pharmacy introduced one+other (pronounced 'one another'), a beauty and personal care brand created with a mission to democratize access to self-care products so that consumers can practice self-care in their own way at an accessible price point. Since the launch of the brand, Recognizing a need for more representation in the self-care aisle for the disability community, CVS Pharmacy developed the Universal Tools collection with inclusive design at the forefront. In fact, in a recent survey of 100 people with mobility or dexterity challenges conducted by Gauge on behalf of CVS Health, 62% said using nail clippers and tweezers poses a challenge.

Now available on CVS.com and in-store at CVS locations nationwide, the Universal Tools collection joins the brand's existing assortment of more than 200 self-care staples, including cotton balls, nail polish remover, tweezers, eyelash curlers, body wash, brushes, hair accessories and more.

In addition to the new one+another products hitting stores, CVS has continued expanding other private brand products. This includes the expansion of its CVS Health by Michael Graves Design collection of mobility bath safety and home health care products in April 2022, as well as the launch of its proprietary audible prescription label, Spoken Rx, in November 2021.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.