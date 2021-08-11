CVS Beauty Loyalty Program Gets Makeover

As more retailers realize the value of providing an unparalleled loyalty experience, CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has enhanced its ExtraCare BeautyClub loyalty program as a direct response to customer feedback for a more experiential beauty rewards program.

New BeautyClub benefits now include:

The choice of a free beauty gift each month when members spend $30 on qualifying beauty products. Members can select from several options each month, redeemed in stores or on CVS.com, ranging from crowd-favorite, skin health and wellness-driven brands.

The opportunity to earn an additional 10% ExtraBucks Rewards on special days during semiannual CVS Epic Beauty Events and throughout new Beauty VIP Private Sales Events, for a maximum of $20 per event.

Personalized deals and mobile exclusive beauty offers sent to members via SMS text message or push from the CVS App.

BeautyClub members also now earn access to CVS’ first Beauty VIP Private Sale Event, which begins this month. From Nov. 14 to Nov. 27, exclusive deals will include:

25% off select brands from indie and on-trend offerings like Revolution Beauty, Rainbow, ella+mila and GSQ by Glamsquad, as well as pro salon hair care such as Biolage, Big Sexy Hair, It’s a 10 and American Crew.

The opportunity to earn 10% back in ExtraBucks Rewards across all qualifying BeautyClub categories throughout the private sale event, for a maximum of $20 per event.

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our beauty customers with a selection — and an experience — that simultaneously offers value and innovation,” said Andrea Harrison, VP of merchandising, beauty and personal care. “In line with our ongoing mission to deliver the brands and trends that speak to our customers, the revamped BeautyClub makes the discovery of cutting-edge products and wellbeing solutions more exciting and accessible than ever before.”

At-home beauty regimes got a boost from lockdown measures during the height of the pandemic, giving rise to explosive growth in beauty care in 2020. While sales of cosmetics declined, the pandemic drove an overall 5% increase in beauty sales over the past year as consumers snapped up more facial scrubs and hand serums as a way to relieve stress and look good online, according to Chicago-based Information Resources Inc. (IRI). Now, with in-person gatherings getting back to normal, look for cosmetic sales to make a comeback.

The CVS BeautyClub update comes on the heels of recent major program changes to the retailer's Pharmacy’s ExtraCare Rewards loyalty program. CVS Pharmacy revamped its ExtraCare loyalty program for the first time in 20 years, allowing the program’s 74 million enrolled members to access rewards more quickly and easily.

Instead of being doled out quarterly, the 2%-back rewards will show up right after a transaction, visible on the CVS app, website, and digital and paper receipts. Users can apply the rewards on the next shopping trip or save them to spend later, within 90 days.

“Our reimagined loyalty programs are designed to meet our customers’ evolving wants and needs,” said Michele Driscoll, VP customer engagement, loyalty and personalization, CVS Health. “We’re thrilled to bring our ExtraCare program members more flexibility in how they earn and spend their beloved ExtraBucks rewards and now offer our BeautyClub members exciting insider access, monthly gifts and extra rewards.”

ExtraCare and BeautyClub members will also find an enhanced Rewards Tracker in the upgraded CVS App, where they can easily see their benefits, earning status and manage rewards.

Members are encouraged to download the CVS App for the optimal ExtraCare and BeautyClub experience and can also choose to receive coupon reminders and special offers via ExtraCare SMS text message, including surprise deals on trending beauty items.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.