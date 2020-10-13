C&S Names Bob Palmer CEO

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, has appointed Bob Palmer CEO, succeeding Michael A. Duffy in the role.

“C&S has been a leader in the rapidly changing grocery industry for over 102 years,” said Rick Cohen, chairman of Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S. “We will continue to drive innovation and adapt to the dynamic market conditions to better serve and support our customers. These unique times have required us to refocus our efforts and priorities.”

Palmer brings more than three decades of industry experience to his new role. His latest position was as C&S’s SVP and chief procurement officer before he retired last year.

“Bob is a highly valued leader that has led C&S through times of change with much success,” noted Cohen. “His unrelenting focus on customer service and innovative go-to-market strategies have helped us win in challenging times and will undoubtedly serve us well as we transform for the future."

When contacted by Progressive Grocer, a company spokeswoman responded that "we want to thank Mike for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors. We are fortunate to welcome back Bob Palmer to C&S as CEO."

C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.