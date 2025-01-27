Costco Foods Courts to Replace Pepsi With Coke
The Coke switch was revealed during the same Jan. 23 meeting that saw Costco reject a proposal that targeted its diversity programs. Costco shareholders voted against National Center for Public Policy Research’s proposal that the retailer evaluate risks posed by its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, arguing that such initiatives hold “litigation, reputational and financial risks to the company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders.”
According to Costco’s board, the proposed report wouldn’t provide “meaningful additional information” to shareholders, and the company believes that its current DEI efforts actually enhance the company’s capacity to attract and retain employees who inevitably help its business succeed.
Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, and 41 in Mexico. It also operates e-commerce sites in eight countries. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.