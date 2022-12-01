Cooler Screens Names Chief Data and Product Officer

In-store digital retail media platform Cooler Screens has appointed former Amazon executive Artem Lavrinovich to the role of chief data and product officer. In his new role, Lavrinovich leads data and product strategy for Cooler Screens, combining in-store intelligence and innovation to create new opportunities for brands and retailers.

“Our mission is to transform the in-store consumer experience,” noted Arsen Avakian, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Cooler Screens, which works with such retailers as Walgreens, Kroger, Circle K and Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores. “In adding Artem’s proven expertise in building world-class data and product strategies, we accelerate that mission and empower our advertisers and retailers to connect with their customers, drive sales and maximize growth.”

[Read more: "Digital Media Better Connects Brands and Consumers in Refrigerated Aisles"]

For more than 15 years, Lavrinovich has led global, transformational change for top retail, e-commerce and consumer products companies. He was previously director of customer engagement, personalization and data science at Amazon, in which role he leveraged data science to drive better customer experiences at Amazon Books and Amazon Kindle. Before that, he was SVP, head of solutions for dunnhumby in North America, the world’s first customer data science platform. He spent more than 12 years with dunnhumby , developing advanced data-driven solutions in customer insight and strategy, pricing, promotions, assortment, and marketing for such retailers as Kroger, Best Buy and Macy’s.

Lavrinovich is Cooler Screens’ second key executive hire from Amazon this year, following the appointment of Lindell Bennett as chief revenue officer this past May.

“Cooler Screens is redefining the in-store experience by meeting customers where they are – in the aisle – and providing relevant information to help them make better and more informed decisions when it matters most,” said Lavrinovich. “This technology enables exciting new data and the ability to activate insights in real time through customer experiences that are more helpful, engaging and delightful. We are simultaneously changing the landscape of possibilities in data, merchandising and media for retailers and brands, unlocking huge upside in economic value. I’m excited to join at such a pivotal time and to drive the company’s data and product vision.”

In tandem with Lavrinovich’s appointment, Cooler Screens is debuting its New Product Launch solution for CPGs, a data-powered contextual advertising solution designed to maximize awareness, trial and repeat business of new products for CPG brands. It brings together Cooler Screens’ intelligence, technology and audience network – nearly 100 million viewers per month over 10,000 screens nationwide – to ensure that CPG brands can directly engage with in-market audiences on new products in-store, just when customers are most likely to try something new. Conceived by Lavrinovich, the New Product Launch solution is now available to select CPG brands.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Kroger, Walgreens, Alimentation Couche-Tard (parent company of Circle K) and Giant Eagle are are Nos. 4, 5, 18 and 36, respectively.