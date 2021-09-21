Consumers Turn to Bottled Water to Quench More Than Thirst

Bottled water isn’t just water anymore. Today’s consumers have more on their minds than merely quenching their thirst.

Citing August data from Brightfield Research, Tom Hutchinson, newly minted chief marketing officer at The Alkaline Water Co., notes that “the top areas consumers are looking for in their functional beverages are health, immunity, digestive, hydration, energy, lower cholesterol, sleep, cognitive support, stress and inflammation. The ingredients that they are looking for are vitamins C and D, caffeine, none, calcium, vitamin B12, and probiotics, zinc, and turmeric.”

The company makes Alkaline88 water, which it describes as “perfectly pH-balanced alkaline water, enhanced with minerals and electrolytes.”

“Consumers are looking for ways to stay better hydrated with a product that tastes great,” observes Kazumi Mechling, SVP corporate communications and strategic alliances at Essentia Water LLC. “Essentia Water achieves both with our ionized alkaline water that has a pH of 9.5 or higher, with a clean, smooth taste. Essentia also has an added mineral blend that replenishes drinkers’ natural mix of electrolytes as they exert energy throughout the day or during their on-the-go activities. Our customers tell us they love the taste of Essentia and feel better hydrated with it.”

“ShineWater strives to meet consumers at the cross-section of convenience and wellness by solving a widespread problem: vitamin D deficiency, which affects nearly half of the U.S. adult population,” says Ryan Coon, chief marketing officer for the recently launched brand, which comes in six flavors. “As the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage on the market with a 100% daily serving of vitamin D in each bottle, we believe it is our role to provide a solution to this widespread issue, because few people are aware of the negative impact that deficiency can have on their health.”

Leaving aside the addition of any vitamins, minerals or other better-for-you ingredients, Coon contends, “At its core, bottled water is a functional beverage, providing us with the hydration our bodies need in a convenient format.”