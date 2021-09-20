Pushing the Boundaries of Beer

“Our consumers have continued to reach for Bud Light Seltzer because they know we consistently deliver the great taste and fun flavors they’re looking for,” says Andy Goeler, VP of marketing, Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch. “Our ability to remain nimble has allowed us to run the edge of innovation, like we did with the Bud Light Seltzer Retro pack, and its success speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to now be offering Retro’s flavors to fans and new seltzer drinkers alike year-round.”

The Seltzer Retro pack quite literally made a splash over the summer with its distinctive colorful packaging, which made for lively and compelling promotional displays that helped goose sales.

Big brewers and major importers have been retooling to feature alternative beverages under new and established branding. For example, Molson Coors this summer expanded its Vizzy hard-seltzer product line with an all-watermelon variety pack. Common in the segment, fruit flavoring can draw consumers who might not like beer’s more bitter taste profile. Molson Coors draws attention to a health-related element that has been critical in the rise of hard seltzers, which hit the market as lower-calorie alternatives to beer. Vizzy’s new 100-calorie, 12-ounce can launch featured an added focus on its vitamin C content and real watermelon juice formulation.

“After 234 years under the label of a ‘brewing company,’ we redefined ourselves in 2020 as the Molson Coors Beverage Co., ready to commit and expand our offering inside and beyond the beer aisle as a serious player catering to new consumer demands and evolving repertoires,” notes company spokesman Frédéric Bourgeois-LeBlanc. “This was the largest outward marker of our global revitalization plan, which is rooted in our exploration of CBD and cannabis products, nonalcohol beverages, wines or spirits. The Molson Coors Beverage Co. will seek out the significant growth opportunities.”

Molson Coors looks at a wide variety of products under the banner of refreshment beverages that appeal to consumers who are interested in alternatives to traditional drinks, as well as new experiences.

Bourgeois-LeBlanc adds that 48% of North American consumers have been “searching for new beverages other than beer and traditional sodas. With the explosive growth of better-for-you beverages over the last couple of years, nutritional elements are now table stakes for American and Canadian consumers exploring alcoholic beverages.”

Hard seltzers are just one factor in a market that’s evolving in a broader sense.