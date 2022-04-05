Consumers Plan to Bring Back Spring Holiday Celebrations, Survey Finds

New research from IRI has found that despite record inflation, consumers plan to celebrate this spring by hosting or attending larger holiday gatherings. Households with children are especially likely to get in on the trend, with consumers aware that they will be spending more money and seeking out deals on the products they need for Easter and Passover.

“As COVID-19’s omicron variant waned in February, Americans once again dramatically increased their out-of-home activities,” said Joan Driggs, VP of content and thought leadership for Chicago-based IRI. “This report provides an outlook for spring holidays based on recent consumer behavior and past Easter and Passover trends.”

IRI found that while 90% of surveyed consumers believe food prices are higher than they were last year, more people plan to host or attend a celebration with family members outside their household than in 2021. Some 30% of consumers will make a meal just for themselves or their close families, which is down from 38% last year.

Merchandising and targeted digital communications will be key for retailers, the research found, and demand for ham, fresh fish, mackerel, leg of lamb and matzo are expected to be high.

According to Driggs, “Retailers should increase merchandising to promote fresh ideas to a weary public. They should also take a tip from other holidays and promote gifting opportunities or ways to enhance entertainment uniquely as shoppers are anxious to celebrate.”

Shoppers will remain clearly focused on inflation, and IRI’s research shows that price increases in the top 25 edible categories are in the double digits, with an increase of 26.3% for powdered milk and 13.8% for shelf-stable spaghetti sauce over last year. This inflation and price sensitivity are expected to spur shoppers to more aggressively seek out deals.