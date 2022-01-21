What's Driving CPG Growth in 2022?

What’s Ahead

In its outlook, IRI predicts that price is a contributing factor that will drive CPG growth in 2022 at a rate of 1% to 5%. Inflation and consumers’ return to mobility will place downward movement on at-home consumption volume, the report asserts. Among IRI’s key predictions for 2022 with major implications for grocers:

At-home consumption will remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels, but away-from-home and on-the-go consumption will also increase.

Look for balanced growth across price tiers, including mainstream, value and private brands; some premium demand will remain.

Trends of convenience, particularly regarding meal solutions, will continue.

Demand for on-the-go options will increase. Self-care and home care will remain priorities.

Continued investment in digital versus store assortments, including speed of delivery and consumer experience, will drive incremental share gains.

To meet the demands of value-seeking consumers and address price trends, IRI notes that CPGs and retailers should and will promote more often. It’s especially important to offer attractive price points and broad assortments to younger and low-income shoppers who helped drive growth in 2021 but are poised to spend less as prices rise.

In this environment, not surprisingly, value retailers and value channels will have an edge heading into 2022. That said, IRI’s experts think that at least some premium demand will remain, and expect growth to be balanced across price tiers that span value brands, private label and mainstream CPG brands.

Further, IRI’s team foresees CPGs’ and retailers’ continued investment in digital assortments, and a focus on improving the consumer experience and the speed of delivery. Diversifying products available both in store and in the digital channel can help attract and retain shoppers and meet their varying needs.

From an operational standpoint, IRI’s researchers recommend that CPGs and retailers drive net price realization through tools like real-time management of price gaps, targeted promotions and an understanding of “granular consumer elasticity.” These measures can help offset pricing costs in their supply chain and labor outlays.

The researchers also say that lower assortments and out-of-stocks are likely to persist through 2022, with labor shortages contributing to supply chain pressures as well.

In some good news for CPGs and food retailers, the report notes that inflation in food away from home is likely to be higher than at-home inflation. The difference is mainly attributable to persistent labor shortages in the foodservice sector.