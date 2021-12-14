Data and Tech Firms Team Up to Better Target High-Value Consumers

Data analytics firm IRI has struck a new partnership with ad tech company Amobee to identify and engage with high-value shoppers.

Amobee brings to the table its propensity scoring solution known as APS that uses offline purchase data signals for an optimized bidding algorithm. IRI, for its part, has an offline tokenized data set with 500 million all-outlet loyalty cards that represent 117 million unique households in the U.S. Through this new collaboration, Amobee’s bidder can use tokenized household scores to bid more aggressively on high-value consumers and, in turn, less aggressively on low-value consumers.

"Working together with Amobee, we are helping CPG brands more accurately reach appropriate consumers," explained Jennifer Pelino, EVP of global media at Chicago-based IRI. "In order to more precisely reach audience segments, it is necessary to rely on purchase data to determine which consumers offer the greatest value. This, in concert with APS, allows us to scientifically reach consumers based on their propensity for purchase."

Added Dini Beretz, VP of business development at Amobee: “Pairing IRI's data with APS closes the gap for CPG advertisers so they can better utilize expansive data sets to influence the bid decisioning process and ultimately increase conversion rates.”

When tested with an international manufacturer of adult beverages, the program resulted in a nearly 30% increase in conversion rates and a 15% lower cost per acquisition, company officials report.