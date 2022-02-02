IRI Names New Global CMO

IRI is broadening its c-suite with the addition of Misty Muscatel Davis as global chief marketing officer. The Chicago-based market analytics and research firm tapped the former Google exec to lead its marketing and sales initiatives at a pivotal time of growth.

A 16-year Google employee, Davis most recently served as director of global client and agency solutions, consumer packaged goods, consumer health and tech at that company, where she collaborated with several leading CPG companies and brands, including Unilever. In her tenure at the tech giant, she worked in several roles in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.

“We are excited about the new dimension Misty will bring to IRI’s marketing function from her work at Google building global partnerships with some of the world’s largest global advertisers and their respective media and creative agencies,” said Kirk Perry, president and CEO of IRI. “She earned a strong reputation for developing innovative and best-in-class marketing and advertising opportunities to help brands move faster and successfully navigate the continuously evolving digital landscape. I had the pleasure of working closely with her during my time as president of Google’s Client and Agency Solutions business and look forward to doing so again.”

A double-major graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Davis earned a marketing certificate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a recent member of the board of trustees at Philips Andover Academy and, at the beginning of the pandemic, founded a community for parents within Google. She also served as the global executive sponsor for Google’s partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance, a platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in all media and advertising content.