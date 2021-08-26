Construction Begins on Huge Albertsons Cos. Solar Project

Under a landmark offtake agreement with Albertsons Cos. Inc., construction has begun on a 6.6-megawatt DC ground-mounted solar array in Norridgewock, Maine. The project is one of the first and largest commercial solar installations in the state.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to annually generate more than 8.5 million kilowatt hours of clean, renewable energy for many of Albertsons’ Shaw’s stores throughout the Central Maine Power utility territory.

“This system will not only provide the benefits of clean and renewable energy for Albertsons Cos., but also serves the future needs of Mainers by addressing the threats of climate change,” said John Conley, president of Wayne, Pa.-based Dynamic Energy LLC, a full-service solar energy provider working with the grocer on the project. “Our team is proud to continue its development work in Maine and support the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2050.”

As one of the largest solar assets within Albertsons’ portfolio of renewable energy sources, the agreement emphasizes the company’s commitment to climate action. Earlier this year, the grocer committed to setting a science-based target to lower carbon emissions, and to meet its climate goals, the company plans to leverage partnerships like the one with Dynamic Energy and Dynamic's finance partner, solar energy company Soltage.

“Delivering solar energy to our Shaw’s stores in Maine aligns with Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to continue making a meaningful difference in our neighborhoods and reducing our climate impacts,” said Suzanne Long, group VP of strategic sourcing and ESG at Albertsons. “This project with Dynamic Energy and Soltage represents a major step in working toward our science-based reduction goals.”

Early in 2019, Dynamic Energy identified and secured an area of land based on key site criteria, delivering the landowner a reliable and long-term annuity income stream. The field underneath the panels includes a mix of grasses and flowers to maintain the ecology of the land for pollinators, further enhancing the local benefits of the system.

Once the land was secured, Dynamic Energy brought in Soltage. The companies’ partnership has brought more than 8 megawatts of commercially operational solar capacity onto the grid.

“We’re proud to blaze a trail in Maine’s growing market with our friends at Dynamic Energy,” said Jesse Grossman, CEO and co-founder of Jersey City, N.J.-based Soltage. “It’s critical to support American businesses as they move forward to adopt clean energy to decarbonize their operations, and we’re happy to be part of their transition.”

In addition to the development and disposition of the project, Dynamic Energy is providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project, which is expected to wrap up in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.