COMING SOON: Progressive Grocer's 92nd Annual Report

Unlock the full power of opportunities in today’s retail food landscape with Progressive Grocer’s Annual Report, the grocery industry’s most trusted and time-honored benchmark.

Now in its 92nd year, this authoritative report will be published in the May 2025 issue to deliver deep insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the food and consumables sector across North America. Built on months of in-depth research and industry analysis, this year’s report uncovers key trends influencing everything from consumer behavior and supply chain resilience to technological innovation and the evolving role of physical stores. Whether you’re a retailer, supplier, investor or analyst, PG’s 92nd Annual Report delivers the intelligence you need to benchmark success, identify new opportunities and stay ahead of what’s next in a fast-changing market.

[RELATED: Sam’s Club Leader to Give Keynote at GroceryTech 2025]

At the heart of the report is the PG100, Progressive Grocer’s exclusive ranking of the top 100 retailers in the retail food space. From mass and club giants to regional power players and rising disruptors, the PG100 offers a clear, data-driven view of which companies are leading, how they’re growing and where the industry is headed. It’s the go-to resource for operators, vendors and analysts looking to make informed decisions and sharpen their competitive edge.

If you’re tracking market share, scouting for partnerships or planning strategic growth, Progressive Grocer’s 92nd Annual Report is where the industry turns to for leadership, insights and the analysis behind the numbers.

For advertising opportunities, click here.

By anticipating, reporting and interpreting the grocery industry’s top trends and information, PG has been fulfilling its mission to stay Ahead of What’s Next since 1922.