Coborn’s Promotes 2 Execs

Coborn’s Inc. is refreshing its leadership team. This week, the employee-owned Midwest grocer announced new positions for Troy Vosburgh and Kris Roberts.

Vosburgh is now SVP of operations, leading operations and guiding store teams and initiatives that strengthen the organizational culture. He moves up from his most recent job as VP of operations and will leverage his additional background as VP of fresh merchandising. He joined the business in 2020 from Skogen’s Festival Foods in Wisconsin.

Kris Roberts, who came to Coborn’s last October, has been appointed SVP of merchandising. She succeeds the retiring SVP of center store merchandising, Andy Knoblauch. Roberts will leverage her background in merchandising, buying, business development and sales – which includes a 25-year tenure at Target Corp. – to lead Coborn’s strategic merchandising initiatives across categories.

“Please join us in congratulating Troy and Kris as they embark on these exciting new chapters in their careers at Coborn’s, Inc.,” a statement on the company’s LinkedIn page declared.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s, is a 102-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois operating under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations. To support its 135-plus retail business units, Coborn’s, Inc. runs its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.