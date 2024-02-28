Walgreens Boots Alliance Rounds Out Executive Committee With New Hire

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has hired Lanesha Minnix as the company’s new EVP and global chief legal officer, effective April 15. Minnix joins the company from her position as EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary for Ecolab, Inc., and will report directly to CEO Tim Wentworth.

In her role, Minnix will oversee the company’s global legal, compliance, corporate governance and corporate security functions. Her appointment completes Wentworth’s new executive committee following his own appointment as the company’s top executive in October.

“Lanesha is a widely respected leader and legal expert, and we are thrilled to welcome her to WBA in this important role,” said Wentworth. “The healthcare and retail landscapes continue to evolve, and her legal guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach beyond neighborhood pharmacies into other fast-growing areas of healthcare.”

“I am excited and inspired by the unique opportunity to join WBA, and its trusted and iconic brands that meet the pharmacy and healthcare needs of thousands of communities every day,” said Minnix. "I look forward to working with Tim and the executive committee, as well as other leaders across the global legal function and the organization more broadly, to advance WBA’s business objectives, deliver sustainable value for stakeholders and position the company for long-term success.”

Last month, Walgreens revealed that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, a reduction of 48% from the previous quarter. For the first quarter ended Nov. 30, 2023, the company reported that sales increased 10.0% from the year-ago quarter to $36.7 billion, an increase of 8.7% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting sales growth in the U.S. retail pharmacy and international segments, and sales contributions from the U.S. health care segment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. Brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Co. and Benavides. Its Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.