Press enter to search
Close search

Coborn's Automates, Centralizes Prescription Fulfillment

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Coborn's Automates, Centralizes Prescription Fulfillment

By Abby Kleckler - 01/31/2020
Coborn's Automates, Centralizes Prescription Fulfillment

Coborn's Inc., which operates 38 retail pharmacy locations at some of its grocery stores, has integrated ExpressRx Track, a prescription-processing system that can initially dispense up to 2,000 prescriptions per eight-hour shift with 99.99% accuracy. The central fill technology from Irving, Texas-based McKesson High Volume Solutions (HVS) automates the process and migrates fulfillment away from each local pharmacy.

The process went more quickly than the grocer anticipated.

“We expected that working with McKesson HVS would go well, based on our research, but the implementation of the ExpressRx Track system exceeded our expectations,” said Jim Cox, Coborn's senior director of pharmacy, liquor and convenience. “Additionally, our pharmacy staff did an outstanding job supporting the transition. We achieved our desired percent of volume of eligible prescriptions in just 90 days, as opposed to our target goal of six months to one year. Plus, we were able to bring all of our pharmacy locations online a lot quicker than originally planned.”

Because of the early adoption by its stores, Coborn’s plans to expand ExpressRx Track in 2020 to further increase its central fill throughput.  Fulfillment queues in each pharmacy have been reduced by as much as 60% at the start of the day, which Coborn's said has made for a less stressful work environment for pharmacists and staff.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's Inc. is an employee-owned independent grocer with more than 9,000 employees and 60 stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, under the Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher's banners. The company is No. 43 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States. 

Also Worth Reading

Coborn’s Offers Affordable Diabetes Management Program

50 test strips cost just $9.99

Coborn's

Coborn's to End Twin Cities Grocery Delivery

Focus shifting to curbside pickup at store locations; Cub to take over city deliveries

Fall produce

Excite Shoppers About the Bounty of Fall Fruits, Vegetables

Grocers are preparing for the season; hear how

Publix Pharmacy Fills 100 Millionth Free Rx

Publix Pharmacy Fills 100 Millionth Free Rx

Grocer has enabled greater access to critical medications since 2007

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Coborn's Adding Blood Pressure Kiosks to Pharmacies
Pharmacy
Coborn’s Offers Affordable Diabetes Management Program