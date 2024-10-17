Coast and Desert: How 2 New Whole Foods Stores Reflect Surroundings

One store is set in a seaside town known as a respite for a storied political family. Another was built in an arid area that’s home to a ever-growing population.

Two new Whole Foods Market locations feature designs and assortments uniquely chosen for their respective surroundings. Both stores opened this month, as Whole Foods continues to add to its footprint across the United States.

On the East Coast, the Whole Foods at 790 Lyannough Road in Hyannis, Mass., was unveiled on Oct. 10. The outpost replaces a previous store down the street and occupies a larger, 42,560-square-foot space. From a design perspective, the market is inspired by Cape Cod’s scenery and elements, with wind and water themes, muted coastal colors balanced with deep earth tones and other elements.