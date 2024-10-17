 Skip to main content

Coast and Desert: How 2 New Whole Foods Stores Reflect Surroundings

A peek inside the grocer’s latest locations in Massachusetts and Arizona
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM Hyannis
The relocated Whole Foods Market store in Cape Cod's largest town opened on Oct. 10.

One store is set in a seaside town known as a respite for a storied political family. Another was built in an arid area that’s home to a ever-growing population.

Two new Whole Foods Market locations feature designs and assortments uniquely chosen for their respective surroundings. Both stores opened this month, as Whole Foods continues to add to its footprint across the United States.

On the East Coast, the Whole Foods at 790 Lyannough Road in Hyannis, Mass., was unveiled on Oct. 10. The outpost replaces a previous store down the street and occupies a larger, 42,560-square-foot space. From a design perspective, the market is inspired by Cape Cod’s scenery and elements, with wind and water themes, muted coastal colors balanced with deep earth tones and other elements.  

The Hyannis assortment is likewise local and includes more than 370 items sourced from New England. “After serving the Hyannis community for more than a decade, we are excited to welcome customers to this new location,” said Bill Earley, store team leader. “This larger store allows us to offer a more elevated shopping experience, with an expanded selection of local products that highlight the best of what New England has to offer. We look forward to welcoming customers into this beautiful new store and providing them with the excellent service they expect from our knowledgeable team members.”

Whole Foods Phoenix
The new Whole Foods in Phoenix has a sleek, desert-inspired look and feel.

Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the 50,358-square-foot store at 12500 N. Tatum Boulevard at the Paradise Valley Mall welcomed its first shoppers on Oct. 16. This, too, is a relocation of an existing store a few blocks away. 

The newest Whole Foods Market in Arizona reflects the region’s geography, with desert-inspired décor. The grocer’s forager and merchandising teams also discovered and added an array of local items to this store. 

[PODCAST: Each Whole Foods Store Is a Snowflake]

“We are thrilled to welcome the Paradise Valley community to this new larger space,” said store team leader Laura Kammerer. “With an expanded selection of offerings including a new full-service coffee and juice bar, we’re excited to continue to serve our customers in this beautiful new store with the same high quality standards and dedicated service that we’ve provided for more than two decades.”

Per its tradition, Whole Foods marked the two grand openings by donating a refrigerated van to local food banks. 

The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.

Whole Foods Market in Hyannis, Mass.

Whole Foods Market in Phoenix

