Coast and Desert: How 2 New Whole Foods Stores Reflect Surroundings

The new Whole Foods in Phoenix has a sleek, desert-inspired look and feel.
Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the 50,358-square-foot store at 12500 N. Tatum Boulevard at the Paradise Valley Mall welcomed its first shoppers on Oct. 16. This, too, is a relocation of an existing store a few blocks away.
The newest Whole Foods Market in Arizona reflects the region’s geography, with desert-inspired décor. The grocer’s forager and merchandising teams also discovered and added an array of local items to this store.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Paradise Valley community to this new larger space,” said store team leader Laura Kammerer. “With an expanded selection of offerings including a new full-service coffee and juice bar, we’re excited to continue to serve our customers in this beautiful new store with the same high quality standards and dedicated service that we’ve provided for more than two decades.”
Per its tradition, Whole Foods marked the two grand openings by donating a refrigerated van to local food banks.
