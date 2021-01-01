Following years of requests from consumers, fermented-food brand Cleveland Kitchen has finally served up its take on Korea’s favorite side, kimchi. The company created its version of the famous fermented cabbage dish with the help of local Korean chef Heejung Gumbs, who was born and raised in Jeolla-do, a province renowned for having the best kimchi. The authentic result, consisting of cabbage paired with fresh garlic, greens, crunchy carrots and Gochugaru red peppers, can be eaten daily with eggs, salads, rice bowls, sandwiches and any other dishes requiring a touch of heat. Like every other fermented food from Cleveland Kitchen, Classic Kimchi is gluten-free, keto-friendly, and plant-based. Each serving is only 10 calories and contains plentiful gut-healthy probiotics. A 16-ounce bag of Cleveland Kitchen Classic Kimchi retails for a suggested $5.99.