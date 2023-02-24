Claire’s Steps Up Partnerships With Grocers

With a presence in more than 2,200 grocery store locations across 10 grocery partners – a 300% store increase over the past two years – Claire’s Holdings LLC is focused on further growth in the channel: In the next three months, the company plans to add 230 grocery store locations.

Among its current grocery partners are the nation’s two largest food and drug retailers, Albertsons and Kroger, and Claire’s fashion accessories can also be found in top West Coast, Midwest and East Coast regional chains, among them Food City, WinCo, Giant Eagle, Smart & Final, and Schnucks. The global brand will add two additional partners this spring.

“Our successful consumer products partnership business has seen significant global growth, and our grocery partners are a key part of helping us harness the power of our brand,” noted Claire’s CEO Ryan Vero. “Together, we are bringing our trendsetting assortment to consumers through a seamless shopping experience in touchpoints where they are frequently spending their time.”

To meet each grocery partner’s needs, Claire’s develops custom programs to serve the unique spaces available at individual locations. Each grocery store showcases a curated selection of Claire’s trending hair accessories, jewelry, cosmetics and styles for all ages via vibrant displays embodying the brand’s values of self-expression and fun. According to Claire’s, it has driven weekly sales across both smaller checkout displays and a larger in-aisle brand presence, with seasonal items such as festive holiday products a particular standout.

Given its expanding partnerships at grocery, Claire’s will appear for the first time at the 2023 NGA Show in Las Vegas, taking place Feb. 26-28 in Las Vegas, to display its most popular offerings. Also during the show, Claire’s SVP of Global Business Development Bill Zeuch, will give a presentation on Feb. 28 at 9:45 a.m. PT on ways that the company can work successfully with grocers.

Through its global brands, Claire’s and Icing, Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Claire’s delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, while Giant Eagle, Smart & Final parent company Grupo Comercial Chedraui, WinCo, Schnucks, and Food City parent K-VA-T are Nos. 36, 40 45, 64 and 68, respectively, on the list.